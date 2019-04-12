JUST IN
India, Pakistan trade heavy fire across LoC

IANS  |  Jammu 

The Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Defence Ministry said.

"At about 8.30 a.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked shelling using mortars and firing small arms along the LoC in Sawjian sector," Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

The Indian Army retaliated "befittingly", he added.

Intermittent firing exchanges were still going on.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 10:10 IST

