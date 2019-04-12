JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

SC junks plea to conduct 'puja' in Ayodhya

Business Standard

BJP's Lekhi sues Rahul over 'chowkidar' comment

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday filed a contempt petition against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his "Chowkidar Chor Hain" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet case.

The court listed the matter for hearing on Monday.

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi filing the contempt petition in the court said Gandhi has attributed to Chief Justice of India and the judges that they have said "Chowkidar is Chor" and "Modi has given money to Anil Ambani".

The Congress President made these remarks during election rallies.

--IANS

sumit/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 12:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU