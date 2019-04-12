BJP's Lekhi sues Rahul over 'chowkidar' comment

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday filed a contempt petition against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his "Chowkidar Chor Hain" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet case.
The court listed the matter for hearing on Monday.
Advocate Mukul Rohatgi filing the contempt petition in the court said Gandhi has attributed to Chief Justice of India and the judges that they have said "Chowkidar is Chor" and "Modi has given money to Anil Ambani".
The Congress President made these remarks during election rallies.
--IANS
sumit/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
