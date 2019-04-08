JUST IN
Two dacoits beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh) 

Two dacoits were beaten to death by villagers here, while a third escaped with Rs 50,000 cash and car documents, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Belangarh village of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday night after the criminals tried to enter a house and were caught by the villagers.

The two criminals killed were identified as Shabbir and Raheesh, police said.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 15:12 IST

