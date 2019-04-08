Two dacoits beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh

Two dacoits were beaten to death by villagers here, while a third escaped with Rs 50,000 cash and car documents, a police official said on Monday.
The incident took place in Belangarh village of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday night after the criminals tried to enter a house and were caught by the villagers.
The two criminals killed were identified as Shabbir and Raheesh, police said.
