Two dacoits beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh

Two dacoits were beaten to death by villagers here, while a third escaped with Rs 50,000 cash and car documents, a said on Monday.

The incident took place in Belangarh village of district on Sunday night after the criminals tried to enter a house and were caught by the villagers.

The two criminals killed were identified as Shabbir and Raheesh, police said.

--IANS

hindi-pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)