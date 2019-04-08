AgustaWestland: Sushen remanded to judicial custody

A on Monday remanded Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case, to judicial custody till April 20.

was presented before on the expiry of his two-day (ED) custody.

He was arrested on March 26, a day after the court allowed Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based and another alleged middleman in the deal, to become approver.

Saxena in his disclosure statement submitted to the ED revealed that Interstellar Technologies, a company that received kickbacks, was controlled among others by

Saxena had also presented two diaries, some loose sheets, other documents and a pen drive, all related to

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with a co-accused, developed the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to politicians, bureaucrats and (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-based helicopter design and manufacturing company.

--IANS

akk/ksk/mr

