British woman held in Dubai over Facebook comment

A British woman was arrested in after she had called the new wife of her ex-husband a "horse" on Facebook, according to a group.

Londoner Laleh Shahravesh, 55, is facing up to two years in jail in and a fine of 50,000 pounds for the insult, the reported on Sunday.

Under the cyber-crime laws in the United Arab Emirates, defamatory statements on can attract fine or jail term.

According to the group in Dubai, Shahravesh was married to her ex-husband for 18 years, during which time she had stayed in the UAE for a few months.

While she returned to Britain with her daughter, her husband stayed back, and the couple got divorced.

When Shahravesh saw her ex-husband on with his new wife, she posted two comments in Farsi, including one that said: "I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you. You left me for this horse."

Shahravesh was arrested when she went to to attend her former husband's funeral.

Shahravesh's ex-husband's new wife, who lives in Dubai, reported the comments, according to

Radha Stirling, the of in Dubai, told News that both her organisation and the had asked the complainant to withdraw the allegation, but she had refused.

The decision "seems quite vindictive really", she added.

--IANS

gb/mr

