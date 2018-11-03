Two militants killed in Kashmir gunfight

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in a village of Shopian following information about a group of militants hiding in the village.

"As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed," said a senior police official, adding the operation was going on.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 22:04 IST

