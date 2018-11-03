Two militants killed in Kashmir gunfight

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Security forces started a cordon and in a village of following information about a group of militants hiding in the village.

"As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed," said a senior police official,

--IANS

sq/ahm/prs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)