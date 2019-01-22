JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Avalanche hits Jawahar tunnel, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

Business Standard

Gunfight in J&K

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A gunfight between security forces and militants began on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police sources said.

Firing exchanges were underway in the orchards of Heff Shermal village. "The area has been sealed off to prevent the militants from escaping," the informed sources added.

Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police were involved in the counter insurgency operation.

--IANS

sq/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 09:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements