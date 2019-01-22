Gunfight in J&K

A gunfight between security forces and militants began on Tuesday in and Kashmir's district, police sources said.

Firing exchanges were underway in the orchards of Heff Shermal village. "The area has been sealed off to prevent the militants from escaping," the informed sources added.

Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and (SOG) of state police were involved in the counter insurgency operation.

--IANS

sq/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)