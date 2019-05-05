Two soldiers injured in IED explosion near LoC

Two soldiers were injured on Sunday in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, army sources said.
The incident was reported near the Khanthawali post in Kupwara.
"The blast occurred when one of the two soldiers stepped on the IED. Both the injured have been shifted to army's base hospital in Srinagar for treatment," a source said.
--IANS
sq/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU