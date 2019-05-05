Sri Lankan public urged to surrender swords, knives

Sri Lankan authorities have urged the public to surrender swords and large knives amid heightened security concerns following the deadly April 21 bombings.

On Saturday, the Sri Lanka Police's media unit said the public has time until Sunday to handover the swords and knives at the nearest police stations, reports

The police also requested not to park vehicles after 1 p.m. on Sunday near any schools in Colombo as special were scheduled to be conducted in those areas.

Since the gruesome attacks that killed 253 people and injured over 500 others, have seized a large number of weapons from various parts of the island nation.

The call came as investigations into the deadly bombings continue.

Sunday marks two weeks since the bombings that targeted churches and hotels, majority in the capital Colombo.

