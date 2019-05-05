250 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel

Approximately 250 rockets were fired by militants towards Israel, which has responded with airstrikes on over 100 targets across the coastal enclave, to the Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

The escalation began Saturday morning with about 50 rockets fired towards within the course of an hour and continued late into the evening, reports

The IDF said that its Iron Dome aerial defence system had intercepted dozens of the incoming rockets.

In response to the rockets, the IDF said it has carried out airstrikes on about 130 militant targets in Gaza, including a tunnel, rocket launcher sites and other military compounds used by and

Four Palestinians were killed in the airstrikes, including a 14-month-old baby and its pregnant mother, health officials said, adding that 18 others were also injured.

Two Israelis were also wounded in the rocket attacks, according to Israel's emergency response service.

on Sunday announced that it was closing the two border crossings between the country and Gaza, as well as closing the fishing zone.

There was no specific date for when the crossings and the fishing zone would reopen.

Meanwhile, has condemned a strike on a building housing the office of its state-run news agency, a building which Israel says is also used by Hamas's military intelligence.

A for Turkey's said: "We urge all governments that claim to defend press freedom, including @USEmbassyTurkey to join us in condemning the "

The flare-up over the weekend followed a truce agreed last month.

--IANS

ksk

