TYKA becomes official kit partner for Euro T20 Slam

Sportswear and sports equipment brand TYKA has become an official kit partner for the Euro T20 Slam that is going to take place in The Netherlands, Scotland and Ireland from August 30.
TYKA, which has been associated with IPL teams like Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Lions (now defunct) and several football clubs, has come on board for the next three years.
All six franchises of Euro T20 Slam -- Edinburgh Rocks, Glasgow Giants, Rotterdam Rhinos, Amsterdam Knights, Belfast Titans and Dublin Chiefs -- will be seen wearing TYKA manufactured and branded kits.
Speaking on the development, Amit Singh, Woods Entertainment, Promoter of the league said: "We are elated to welcome TYKA as our official Kit partner for the next three years. TYKA has had a great experience of working with the IPL franchises and soccer clubs, and that will surely help them create world class fabric and kits for the top cricketers. They have always cared about the playing conditions, so if its sweat resistant fabric for the summer tournament in India, it could very well be a different kind of warm fabric for the Euro T20 Slam."
Meanwhile, Rajan Kohli, Managing Director, TYKA said: "We see a lot of potential in the Euro T20 Slam and are excited to begin our relationship from the inception of the league itself. We feel that the league is not just perfect for the players of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands but it's also a great platform for brands like us to come and showcase our work to this part of the world."
