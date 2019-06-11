27 nations to take part in boxing C'ship in Indonesia

-
At least 300 boxers from 27 countries have confirmed their participation in an international boxing championship in Indonesia next month, the organisers said on Tuesday.
The 27 countries include India, China, the United States, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Iraq, Thailand, the Philippines and others, the head of the Indonesian amateur boxing association Johni Asadoma said.
The 23rd Indonesian President Boxing Championship is slated to be held from July 22 to July 29 in Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara province, Asadoma said, reports Xinhua news agency.
The number of participants in the tournament is expected to rise as the registration is still open, said the official.
