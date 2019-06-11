JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Pretending World Cup is not on: Hazlewood

Aussies look to bounce back against in-form Pakistan (Preview) (Correction in 1st para)

Business Standard

27 nations to take part in boxing C'ship in Indonesia

IANS  |  Jakarta 

At least 300 boxers from 27 countries have confirmed their participation in an international boxing championship in Indonesia next month, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The 27 countries include India, China, the United States, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Iraq, Thailand, the Philippines and others, the head of the Indonesian amateur boxing association Johni Asadoma said.

The 23rd Indonesian President Boxing Championship is slated to be held from July 22 to July 29 in Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara province, Asadoma said, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of participants in the tournament is expected to rise as the registration is still open, said the official.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU