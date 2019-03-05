Uber rolls out rewards programme across US

has officially rolled out its " Rewards" programme for all users in the US.

Earlier, users in only nine US cities were able to earn points and claim incentives through the programme.

Rewards lets its users earn every time they use Uber or Uber Eats, unlocking benefits along the way. It was launched on the heels of a similar programme by rival

"Uber's loyalty programme incentivises you to be, well, loyal to Uber and not to its competitors. For example, every dollar you spend on UberPool, Express Pool and Uber Eats gets you one point.

"Once you hit a certain number of points, you can reach certain Rewards levels, like Gold, Platinum and Diamond. Diamond, which requires at least 7,500 points, gets you things like priority pickups at airports and free delivery on Uber Eats orders," the reported late on Monday.

While the company has expanded beyond ride-sharing to include bike and scooter options, it is not rewarding people who choose these modes of transit as of now.

