Uber rolls out rewards programme across US

-
ALSO READ
Redesigned Uber Fleet app launched in India
Uber aims to ramp up driver onboarding in India with new 'Fleet' app
FIR against Uber for not having proper verification of drivers, negligence
Madrid taxis block major road in biggest anti-Uber protest yet
London's black cabbies lose High Court battle against Uber
-
Ride-hailing giant Uber has officially rolled out its "Uber Rewards" programme for all users in the US.
Earlier, users in only nine US cities were able to earn points and claim incentives through the programme.
Uber Rewards lets its users earn every time they use Uber or Uber Eats, unlocking benefits along the way. It was launched on the heels of a similar programme by rival Lyft.
"Uber's loyalty programme incentivises you to be, well, loyal to Uber and not to its competitors. For example, every dollar you spend on UberPool, Express Pool and Uber Eats gets you one point.
"Once you hit a certain number of points, you can reach certain Rewards levels, like Gold, Platinum and Diamond. Diamond, which requires at least 7,500 points, gets you things like priority pickups at airports and free delivery on Uber Eats orders," the TechCrunch reported late on Monday.
While the company has expanded beyond ride-sharing to include bike and scooter options, it is not rewarding people who choose these modes of transit as of now.
--IANS
ksc/mag/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU