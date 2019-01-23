Redesigned Uber Fleet app launched in India

Global ride-sharing on Wednesday launched a redesigned Fleet app for its fleet owners in

The new app was built in partnership with the Fleet owners and comes with a simple design that offers a complete end-to-end experience with greater usability, enhanced technology and new features.

"Fleet owners enable more drivers to get behind the wheel and earn a livelihood using the App. Today's launch of our redesigned Uber Fleet app is the combination of research with owners and local knowledge to help fleets manage and grow their business," Daniel Danker, Product, Uber, said in a statement.

Uber Fleet also allows individuals to operate their own business similarly to a taxi or livery company through the company's software.

Since rolling out the app in the pilot phase, the company has been closely monitoring how people use the app and how this translates to the Fleet owners' business performance.

Fleet owners can download the app from and login using the same credentials they use on the Fleet Partner

