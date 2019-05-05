UK's May urges Corbyn to agree on Brexit deal

British has urged Jeremy Corbyn, the of the main opposition Labour Party, to "put differences aside" and agree on a deal, the media reported on Sunday.

The UK was supposed to leave the (EU) on March 29, but the deadline has been delayed until October 31, after MPs rejected agreement three times, reports the

May is now seeking Labour support to get an agreement through Parliament.

In an op-ed published in newspaper on Sunday, May wrote: "It is clear that the voters delivered their judgment in large part based on what is happening - or not happening - at Westminster. And, as Prime Minister, I fully accept my share of the responsibility for that.

"The voters expect us to deliver on the result of the referendum and, so far, Parliament has rejected the deal which I have put forward."

May said she hopes to find a "unified, cross-party position" with Labour - despite admitting that her colleagues "find this decision uncomfortable" and that "frankly, it is not what I wanted, either".

Talks between Labour and the Conservatives are to resume on Tuesday.

According to the Sunday Times, May will compromise on three areas: customs, goods alignment and workers' rights.

The daily said that she could put forward plans for a comprehensive, but temporary, customs arrangement with the EU that would last until the next

On Saturday, former Conservative said a deal with Labour would not be legitimate.

"Two discredited administrations making a discredited deal is not the answer to the electorate," he told the

