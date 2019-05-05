Kim oversees 'strike drill' missile component test

has confirmed via that its has overseen a "strike drill" testing various missile components.

"A number of short-range projectiles" were also fired from the into the on Saturday.

North Korea's gave the order of firing to "increase the combat ability" of the country, the announcement said, reported on Sunday.

US tweeted he believed Kim would not jeopardise the path towards better relations.

He added that the North Korean "knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!

"I believe that fully realises the great economic potential of and will do nothing to interfere or end it," Trump posted on on Saturday.

Trump walked away from what he described as a bad deal offered by at a summit meeting in in February.

In its report on Sunday, the Korean (KCNA) Kim had stressed the need to "defend the political sovereignty and economic self-sustenance" of the country in the face of threat and invasion.

The aim of the drill, which was testing "large-calibre long-range multiple rocket launchers", was to "inspect the operating ability and the accuracy of striking duty performance," the report said.

The North Korean told troops to bear in mind "the iron truth that genuine peace and security are ensured and guaranteed only by powerful strength".

It is believed that Saturday's test is intended to increase pressure on to move nuclear talks forward.

Last month, said it had tested what it described as a new "tactical guided weapon".

That was the first test since the summit.

If confirmed that missiles were launched on Saturday, this would be the most serious test since North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.

Firing a short-range missile would not violate North Korea's promise not to test long-range or nuclear missiles.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)