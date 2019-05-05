Trump notes 'tremendous potential' of US-Russia ties

US on Saturday praised his latest call with Russian Vladimir Putin, saying there is "tremendous potential" for US- ties.

"Very good call yesterday with Putin of Russia," Trump tweeted. "Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media."

"Look how they have misled you on ' Collusion.' The World can be a better and safer place. Nice!" Trump said, reported.

Trump tweeted on Friday that he has had a "very productive" talk with Putin on "trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the 'Russian Hoax'."

also told reporters that Trump and Putin had spoken for more than an hour.

For its part, the Kremlin said on the same day that Putin and Trump had also discussed the nuclear issue.

Putin informed Trump of the main results of his meeting with North Korean leader last month, saying that Pyongyang's "good-faith fulfillment of its commitments" should be accompanied by reciprocal steps to reduce the sanctions pressure on

