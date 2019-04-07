UN envoy with new plan to salvage Yemen peace deal

The UN arrived in Yemen's capital on Sunday for crisis talks with Shia Houthi group.

Griffiths is set to offer a new plan for implementing the first phase of Agreement at the Hodeidah port city, a source close to the group told Xinhua on condition of anonymity, reports

The plan detailed the operational steps of military redeployment and withdrawal of the rebels from the port city, the source said without elaborating further.

Griffiths has been shuttling between the rebels in and the in the Saudi capital to push the deal toward implementation.

Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in in March 2015 to support the government of after Houthi rebels forced him into exile and seized much of the country's north, including the capital

Yemeni warring parties reached a peace deal in December last year in as a first step toward a comprehensive However, the deal has hit a deadlock as the warring forces have largely held the cease-fire deal but failed to withdraw from the city.

Grinding into fifth year, the war has so far killed more than 10,000, displaced three million and pushed more than 20 million Yemenis into the brink of famine, according to the UN aid agencies.

--IANS

mr/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)