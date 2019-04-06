BJP 'whipping up war hysteria', no F-16 downed: Imran

on Saturday accused India's ruling (BJP) of "whipping up war hysteria" and cited a US report to dismiss its claims of downing an fighter of the Air Force.

"The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up and false claims of downing a Pak has backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no was missing from Pakistan's fleet," he said in a tweet.

The (IAF) has reiterated that it shot down a PAF F-16 on February 27 as it thwarted a retaliatory attempt from the neighbouring country after hitting a in Pakistan's Balakot the previous day.

The issue came back to the fore after American magazine Foreign Policy reported US officials as maintaining that a count of the F-16s with has found that none was missing.

The IAF said that its Bison shot down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft in Nowshera sector, but Pakistan has denied that it had deployed F-16 fighter jets on February 27 and said it had used the Thunder combat aircraft.

The had conducted the Balakot strikes after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 personnel were killed in

