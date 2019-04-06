MENA World Economic Forum kicks off in Jordan

The Economic Forum (WEF) on the and (MENA) 2019 kicked off on Saturday in with over 1,000 participants from more than 50 countries.

The 17th meeting in the region called for united efforts to address the most pressing challenges of the area.

At the opening ceremony, of said it takes a broad partnership to create a platform for economic growth, reported.

Remaking that Jordan's focus on education and innovation has helped nurture an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and startups, the said, "We are also looking forward to the growth that comes with abundant and real opportunity. Jordan's economic situation is promising".

Addressing the forum, UN said in light of the pressures and challenges that the kingdom was facing, it deserved strong solidarity from the international community.

"Beyond the impact of the Syrian crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, is also a country with large investment and growth opportunities for the private sector," Guterres said.

Jordan, a leading country in the peacekeeping forces, was the driving force behind UN resolutions on youth, he said. The UN reviewed the challenges in the region and called for united efforts to address them.

Klaus Schwab, of WEF, said the region has been held back by "conflict".

"We are prepared to build on our long-standing commitment to dialogue to tackle issues such as the future of and Syria, relations between Israelis and Palestinians and the plight of the refugees," Schwab said.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)