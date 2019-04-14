Union Minister offers to quit Cabinet, RS

Chaudhary on Sunday offered to resign from the Cabinet and also as a Rajya Member after the fielded his son from the Lok Sabha constituency in

"I thought it proper that if my son gets nomination, I should resign from the and also from the Ministry. So I have written to ( President) I leave it to the party... I am ready to resign," he told reporters.

Birender Singh's decision to quit is being seen as an effort to send across a message of anti-dynastic as his son has been given a Lok Sabha ticket.

Brijendra Singh, an IAS officer, will start his political journey from the same seat, which his father had won in 1984 by defeating former

A of 1998 batch, is posted as the (MD) of the State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation.

is represented by Dushyant Chautala, who recently formed the (JJP) after quiting the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

In the 2011 Lok Sabha bypoll, Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Haryana Janhit had defeated Dushyant's father by 6,323 votes. In 2014, Dushyant avenged his father's loss by defeating Bishnoi by a margin of 31,847 votes. At 26, he was also the youngest in the 16th Lok Sabha.

joined the in 2014, ending his more than four-decade association with the following differences with then Haryana

The had appointed him a member in 2010, after his tussle with Hooda started to spill over in public. Four years later, he joined the after openly revolting against Hooda and became a Minister in the

also represented the Assembly constituency five times and had served as a in the

