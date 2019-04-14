BJP lines up Modi, Shah, Yogi for campaign in Odisha

With the campaign for and Assembly elections in picking up, central leaders of the (BJP) are descending on the state to woo the voters in favour of their party candidates.

is one of the key eastern states where the saffron party has placed high hopes on making significant gains. The and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in the state in four phases.

will visit the state on April 16. He is scheduled to address two rallies in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur on the same day.

Modi will also hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar and address a public meeting at the Baramunda Ground here, state said on Sunday.

Modi will hold a roadshow from the (BPIA) to the meeting venue via Siripur Square, Mohanty said.

Both Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls in the third phase on April 23.

BJP will also address two rallies in Baramba in district and Dhenkanal on April 17. Shah had addressed a public meeting on April 12.

Uttar Pradesh will hit the election campaign trail in on Monday. During his one-day visit to the state, Yogi will attend public rallies in Rourkela, Angul and Phulbani, said

While several Union Ministers have already visited the state, on Sunday attended roadshows and public rallies at Brajarajnagar and Jharsuguda.

To counter the BJP, the ruling has depended on its president and Odisha Naveen Patnaik, who is moving across the state to woo the voters.

The will campaign in Bargarh and Bolangir districts on April 15 with a night stay scheduled at Bargarh. On April 16, he will visit his second assembly constituency of Bijepur, where he is scheduled to hold public meetings.

Patnaik is contesting from the Hinjili and the constituencies, both of which will vote in the second phase on April 18.

--IANS

cd/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)