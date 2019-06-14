UP Police attaches BSP MP's house in rape case

The Police attached the house of on Friday for not presenting himself before the court in an alleged rape case.

The Lok Sabha MP from Ghosi parliamentary seat has been evading arrest after a woman registered a rape case against him in station. The police have pasted an attachment notice at Rai's house.

The Bahujan Samaj Party's MP, who went underground after the case was filed, had also tried to secure anticipatory bail from the The allegation was levelled against him during the Lok Sabha election after which Rai went underground but still defeated his rival.

After the apex court rejected Rai's bail plea, he agreed to surrender but did not do so. Since then, the police is searching for him.

According to the case filed against Rai, he took the woman to a flat and exploited her sexually. She also alleged that Rai had forced her to keep silent on the matter.

Rai had defeated then BJP sitting MP with a margin of 1,22,018 votes.

