Daylight dacoity in Muthoot's Nashik office, 1 dead

At least one staffer was killed and two others injured when four dacoits carried out an armed robbery in Finance office here on Friday, police said.

The masked robbers barged into the company's office in Untwadi area, opened fire to scare the staffers and customers, witnesses said.

They grabbed a large amount of cash and decamped, of told reporters.

