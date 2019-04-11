UP records 21% voter turnout in two hours

-
In the maiden phase of Lok Sabha elections, some 21 per cent of voting was recorded in the eight parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in the first four hours.
Polling is taking place in Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Bijnore.
Technical problems in Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a booth in Shamli district's Hasanpur Luhari village delayed the start of voting.
However, technical problems in at least 13 EVMs were reported in Meerut district.
Polling commenced at 7 a.m. in eight parliamentary constituencies spread across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh that will end at 6 p.m. In this phase of election, a total 96 candidates are in the fray including 10 women.
