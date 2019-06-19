US dollar edges up amid Federal Reserve meeting

The strengthened modestly against its major rivals in late trading on Tuesday amid the Federal Reserve's meeting.

The (FOMC), the US central bank's policy-setting panel, began its two-day meeting on Tuesday.

In late trading, the was down to $1.1194 from $1.1217 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to $1.2560 from $1.2537 in the previous session. The was up to $0.6874 from $0.6851, reported.

The bought 108.44 Japanese yen, lower than 108.57 of the previous session. The increased to 1.0000 from 0.9987 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.3382 Canadian dollars from 1.3415 Canadian dollars.

Market participants are waiting for the FOMC's decision and economic projections, set to be announced on Wednesday. Investors will look for clues about potential rate cuts later this year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, traders were pricing in a probability of 24.2 per cent on a rate cut in June, while the bet on monetary easing at FOMC's next meeting in July was more than 85 per cent, according to the CME Group's tool.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.08 per cent at 97.6414 in late trading.

