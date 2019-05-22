US dollar rises amid economic data

US rose slightly on Tuesday as investors digested the latest as well as remarks from central bank officials.

Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, fell 0.4 per cent from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.19 million in April, the reported on Tuesday.

said there is no clear need to alter the current stance of monetary policy in the near term in an event held by the Economic Club of New York, the reported.

The index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.13 percent at 98.0631 in late trading.

In late trading, the Euro was down to 1.1157 dollars from 1.1168 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.2705 dollars from 1.2726 US dollars in the previous session. The Australian decreased to 0.6881 dollar from 0.6905 dollar.

The US dollar bought 110.62 Japanese Yen, higher than 109.97 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 1.0113 Swiss Francs from 1.0083 Swiss Francs, and it was down to 1.3404 Canadian dollars from 1.3431 Canadian dollars.

