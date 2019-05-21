Bosch India net down quarterly, up yearly

German auto component behemoth on Tuesday reported Rs 412 crore net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018-19, registering 5 per cent annual decline from Rs 434 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

For the fiscal, net profit, however, grew 16.6 per cent yearly to Rs 1,598 crore from Rs 1,371 crore in 2017-18.

Net profit at Rs 412 crore for the quarter grew 23 per cent sequentially from Rs 335 crore in the third quarter.

Standalone operating profit for the quarter under review declined 22 per cent annually to Rs 562 crore from Rs 724 crore in the same period a year ago but increased 14.5 per cent sequentially from Rs 490 crore last quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 2,749 crore decreased 13 per cent lower to Rs 2,749 crore from Rs 3,158 crore a year ago and 11 per cent sequentially from Rs 3,096 crore a quarter ago.

Operating profit for the fiscal grew 9.7 per cent yearly to Rs 2,341 crore from Rs 2,135 crore in the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the fiscal under review grew 3.5 per cent yearly to Rs 12,258 crore from Rs 11,872 crore in the previous fiscal.

--IANS

fb/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)