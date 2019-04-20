US heiress pleads guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering

An American liquor heiress, who was a member of a cult-like organisation and also part of an alleged pyramid scheme that involved sex trafficking and racketeering, has pleaded guilty to related charges in a federal court.

On Friday, Clare Bronfman, the heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbour people who were not in the US legally for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification, reported.

Along with Bronfman, another woman also pleaded guilty to one charge of visa fraud.

Bronfman and Russell were indicted in March on racketeering and conspiracy charges as part of the organisation known as Nxivm, founded by Keith Raniere, who also was indicted and is now in federal custody. He faces sex trafficking and forced labour charges.

Bronfman was a member of the board, according to a news release, and faces between 21 and 27 months in prison.

Russell is Nxivm's former and faces between six and 12 months in prison.

Bronfman and Raniere were accused of committing identity theft by allegedly stealing the email user names and passwords of "perceived enemies" to monitor their

Bronfman will be sentenced on July 25 and Russell on July 31.

Five members, including Bronfman, Russell and Allison Mack, were indicted and charged last year for crimes that included identity theft, extortion, forced labour, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors have alleged that (pronounced Nex-ium), which touted itself as a professional business providing coaching and to "corporations and people of all walks of life", actually operated like a multi-level marketing pyramid scheme, and encouraged its members to continue taking pricey classes and recruiting other members in order to rise in the ranks of the organisation.

