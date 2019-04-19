Two elephants run over by train

Two elephants were killed after they were hit by a train in area of district early on Friday, a said.

The (DFO) said the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. when hit the elephants who were crossing the tracks.

While one tusker was stated to be around 25-30 years of age, the other was a sub-adult, Verma said.

A case has been registered in this regard.

Since the area is outside the reserved forest, the DFO said the case against the will only be registered after a thorough investigation.

"This is basically a civilian area and there is no speed limit regulation for trains. We will investigate the matter and accordingly proceed further," Verma said.

