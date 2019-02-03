Many American children use more than officially recommended, according to the (CDC) report, published on Friday.

"Analysis of 2013-16 data found that over 38 per cent of children aged three to six years used more than recommended by the CDC and other professional organisations," reported citing the report.

The recommended amount for children at three to six years old is of pea-size, and for those under three about a rice grain, according to the report.

The CDC also noted that nearly 80 per cent of children aged 3 to 15 years started brushing later than the recommended age of six months.

Fluoride use could help avoid tooth decay, but the CDC recommended children to begin using fluoride toothpaste at two years of age to prevent inadvertent ingestion of fluoride and the potential risk of

The CDC suggested parents and caregivers to make sure that children brush teeth often enough with recommended amount of toothpaste. care professionals and organisations could also help by providing education.

The CDC is a US federal agency under the Department of and Human Services and is headquartered in Atlanta,

