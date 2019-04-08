US pulls troops out of Libya amid violence

The US has pulled a contingent of its troops from amid rising violence in the capital city of Tripoli, America's top for said.

The UN-backed government in said 21 people have been killed and 27 wounded in fighting near the capital. International powers have begun evacuating personnel from amid the worsening security situation.

"The security realities on the ground in Libya are growing increasingly complex and unpredictable," said Marine Corps Thomas Waldhauser, of US Command, in a statement on Sunday cited by

"Even with an adjustment of the force, we will continue to remain agile in support of existing US strategy."

He said the repositioning was in response to security concerns.

"A contingent of US forces supporting Africom temporarily relocated from Libya in response to security conditions. We will continue to monitor conditions on the ground and assess the feasibility for renewed US military presence, as appropriate," the combatant command tweeted.

Italian multinational company, Eni, has decided to evacuate all its Italian personnel from the country. The UN is also due to pull out non-essential staff, reports said.

Tensions in the country have risen since rogue Libyan military commander, Khalifa Haftar, ordered his forces to attack the government in last week.

Haftar's Libyan National Army is seeking to take over from the internationally recognized government of National Accord (GNA).

US expressed concern over the situation in Libya and condemned Gen. Haftar's offensive.

"This unilateral military campaign against is endangering civilians and undermining prospects for a better future for all Libyans," he said in a statement.

Libyan accused Gen. Haftar of attempting a coup and said rebels will be met with force.

The country has been torn by violence and political instability since long-time ruler was deposed and killed in 2011.

UN-backed talks aimed at drawing up a road map for new elections have been scheduled for April 14-16 in the city of UN insisted the talks would go ahead, unless serious obstacles prevented it, saying "we won't give up this political work quickly".

