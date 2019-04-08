US presence in Syria unjustified, says Russia

Russia's Foreign condemned the US' presence in saying it was an "unjustifiable occupation" at a press conference on Sunday.

Lavrov, who is on an official visit to Jordan, addressed the press with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in the capital

"We don't know the justification of the US occupation of an area in Syria, where the Americans exchange illegal interests with extremist organisations," said.

He was referring to the area, bordering Syria, and Iraq, where US troops have been deployed during the Syrian armed conflict, reported.

"The Americans say that they are prepared to discuss their presence there, but this is incorrect," warned. "They are trying to increase their presence in "

The Russian accused the US of "obstructing" the evacuation of the and the return of its occupants to their homes within

The is located in al-Tanaf, an area controlled by US troops where some 40,000 internally displaced Syrian people live.

"We reject the US presence in that area and we see that the Rukban refugees should be allowed the right to return to their homes," Lavrov said.

However, both Lavrov and Safadi acknowledged that their countries were involved in negotiations with the US through the Amman-based coordination office with a view to evacuating the

"There is dialogue with and the to reach agreement on this issue," Jordanian said.

"According to UN reports, 95 per cent of the occupants of the want to return to their homes in Syria," Safadi added.

had closed the border with Syria to prevent the passage of refugees and the infiltration of terrorists following an attack on the camp in Dec. 2016.

Lavrov also urged the UN "to re-launch a settlement in Syria on the basis of the UN resolutions and outcome of the and rounds," which were sponsored by

"We hope the UN will re-launch a Syrian dialogue in Geneva," the Russian added.

Furthermore, Lavrov said that his country supported a two-state solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and also blasted the US administration's decisions supporting Israel's sovereignty over the recognizing as the capital of

"We condemn the American decisions regarding the and because they are illegal decisions," he said.

