US revises visa policy for Pakistanis

The US has changed its visa policy in different categories for Pakistanis, Geo TV reported on Wednesday.

An official notification announcing revision of the visa policy rules was issued by the on Tuesday.

According to Geo TV, while work and missionary visas have been reduced from five years to one year, the visa limit for journalists has been reduced from five years to three months.

The Consulate's notification mentioned that visas for trade, tourism and students will remain valid for a period of five years.

The TV channel mentioned that according to diplomatic sources, the policies have been revised as per rules of the also issues visas for three months to journalists.

Government officials will be issued visas having a duration based on the nature of their work, it said.

Against the previous visa fees of $160, the new fee applicable, under revision from January 21, will be $192.

--IANS

rtp

