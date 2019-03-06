US visa duration for Pak citizens reduced to 3 months

The visa duration for Pakistani nationals has been reduced to three months from five years, said a of the US embassy in

Apart from civilians, the new visa policy will also be applicable to Pakistani journalists. The scribes will be issued visas for three months, ARY News reported quoting the US embassy

The has also increased visa application fees for the Pakistani citizens to USD 192 form USD 160.

The move, announced on Tuesday, comes after took reciprocal steps in modifying the visa policy for US citizens, including reduction of visa period and fee increment in applying for the document, the said.

However, issuance of visas to the government officials will be made in view of their working period by the US administration, the spokesperson added.

In May last year, foreign ministry had announced on US diplomats in a tit-for-tat move, after the US had imposed similar restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in that month, amid the rocky ties between and

The had stated that Pakistani diplomats at its embassy in DC and consulates will not be allowed to travel over 40 km from their posts without prior permission, according to ARY News.

has repeatedly told that it should take strong and effective steps to stop providing support and safe haven to terrorists operating in Pakistani soil.

This came in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the responsibility of which was claimed by Pakistan-based

The US has also suspended financial aid worth millions to cash-strapped Pakistan for not taking serious steps to tackle terrorism.

