Government to infuse Rs 1,500 cr into Air India next week

The Central government will infuse a fresh equity of Rs 1,500 crore into national passenger carrier Air India early next week, a senior official said on Friday.
According to the senior official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the amount is a part of second supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19 for gross additional expenditure.
In December 20, 2018, the Central government had sought Parliament's nod to infuse Rs 2,345 crore into the financially strained national carrier under the airline's 'Turn Around Plan'.
--IANS
rv/prs
