Deal reached to lift government shutdown: Trump

US has said that he has reached a deal to reopen the government, and that he would sign a bill to fund the government until February 15.

"We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," told an impromptu press conference at the on Friday, adding that he will sign a bill that will fund the government for three weeks, leaving more time for the debate on a border wall, reports

He said a "bipartisan conference committee" of lawmakers from the Republican-held and Democrat-controlled would set to work on the issue of border security, with wall financing at the top of their agenda.

Leaders of both Republican and Democratic parties applauded Trump's announcement. said he was glad a deal was struck, while said there is "good faith" to reach a funding deal for the border wall.

The partial government shutdown has entered its 35th day, breaking the record of the longest government shutdown in US history. Over 800,000 government employees have been affected by the shutdown.

IANS

vin/

