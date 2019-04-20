US and Democratic presidential candidate has urged the to initiate an process against for the "severity" of the revelations included in Robert Mueller's report.

"The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate proceedings against the of the US," the Massachusetts said in a series of tweets on Friday.

Warren highlighted the revelations of the report, which were released Thursday, including several episodes of Trump to obstruct the investigation into the possible conspiracy with during the 2016 elections, news reported.

The said that Mueller's document details Russia's attempts to help get Trump elected as and he "welcomed that help" and once elected "obstructed the investigation".

"To ignore a President's repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behaviour would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future Presidents would be free to abuse their power in similar ways," she added in another tweet.

Other Democratic candidates, such as former state Congressman Beto O'Rourke, have limited themselves to demanding that sees the unredacted version of Mueller's report and hear from Mueller himself.

Mueller explains in his report the development of his investigations into the alleged connection between the Trump team and in the campaign for the 2016 and the alleged obstruction of justice by the President.

However, Mueller concluded that there was "insufficient evidence to support criminal charges" related to the "numerous contacts between individuals linked to the Russian government" and Trump's campaign, but does not come to a conclusion as to whether Trump obstructed justice.

