American authorities have arrested a former US Marine who is allegedly part of a group that raided North Korea's embassy in Madrid, reports say.

will reportedly appear in a Los Angeles court, the reported on Saturday.

It would be the first arrest over the incident, which happened in February days before US met North Korea's in

Free Joseon, a group, says it was involved.

US federal agents have also raided the apartment of Adrian Hong, one of the group's leaders, says

In a statement, said it was "dismayed" by arrest warrants being executed.

"The last US citizen who fell into the custody of the Kim regime returned home maimed from torture and did not survive," said

"We have received no assurances from the about the safety and security of the US nationals it is now targeting."

On February 22, a group of at least 10 people stormed North Korea's embassy in Spain, allegedly identifying themselves as "members of a human rights movement seeking to liberate North Korea".

During the incident several embassy staff were held hostage, including an attache whom they tried persuading to defect.

Members of the group allegedly made off with several computers and hard drives, data from which was allegedly passed on to American authorities.

- formerly known as Cheolima Civil Defense - insists that its members were invited to the consulate.

A document released last month has named leaders of organisation, some of whom are believed to live in the US. The court is seeking their extradition.

