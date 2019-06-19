US stocks close higher amid trade hopes, Fed meeting

US stocks ended higher as hopes of easing trade tensions cheered on Wall Street ahead of the upcoming Summit in

Investors have closely followed up on US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting starting on Tuesday.

The on Tuesday rose 353.01 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 26,465.54. The S&P 500 was up 28.08 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 2,917.75, reported.

The was up 108.86 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 7,953.88.

Eight of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors traded higher around market close, with the industrials sector up nearly 1.9 per cent, leading the gainers.

The majority of the Dow 30 blue-chip stocks extended gains, with and rallying 5.37 percent and 2.69 percent, respectively, leading the gainers.

Sensitive to global trade, the two firms are widely seen as key bellwethers of real-time impacts of US- trade developments on stock markets.

Yet shares of fell nearly 0.29 per cent, after the announced on Tuesday a plan to create a new digital currency.

The cryptocurrency is scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2020, which will allow to spot a niche in and

The US central bank's two-day policy meeting is underway until Wednesday, which has fuelled market bets on the Fed's dovish monetary moves later this year.

Investors and analysts are waiting for the Fed to announce its latest decisions on Wednesday afternoon. Yet the broad market expected the Fed to remain its benchmark interest rates unchanged.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)