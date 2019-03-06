US stocks trade mixed amid upbeat economic data

US stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors digested a batch of positive economic data and a senior official's cautious speech.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.63 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 25,831.28. The S&P 500 was down 0.38 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,792.43, reported.

The increased 10.19 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 7,587.75.

Shares of tumbled nearly 14 per cent at midday, after US billionaire investor cut his holdings in the US car and to 28.91 per cent from 35.27 per cent, shown in a filing to the

Yet shares of rose over 7.5 per cent, after the US reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped market estimates.

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors traded on a positive note at midday, with the up over 0.5 per cent, leading the advancers among the groups.

On the economic front, new single-family houses sales jumped 3.7 per cent in December 2018 to an annual rate of 621,000 units, marking a seven-month high since May 2018, the said in its latest monthly report on Tuesday.

Economic activity in the reported continuous growth in February, the (ISM) said in its latest Non-Manufacturing on Tuesday.

The Non-Manufacturing Index registered 59.7 per cent, which is 3 percentage points higher than the January reading of 56.7 per cent. "This represents continued growth in the at a faster rate," said ISM.

