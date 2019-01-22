US to formally request Huawei CFO's extradition soon: Canada

The US will soon make a formal request for the of Huawei's (CFO), who has been accused of helping the firm US sanctions on Iran, according to the

"I have been told they (the US Justice Department) will proceed," David MacNaughton, Canada's Ambassador to Washingtom, told on Monday.

"We have had no indication that they will not."

Meng Wanzhou's arrest has strained relations between Canada, the US and

A from said on Monday that it hasn't yet received the full request from the US. The deadline for filing the formal request is January 30.

The is yet to officially comment on the development.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested in on December 13 by Canadian authorities acting on behalf of the US.

Meng and have denied any wrongdoing.

maintains that Meng's detention is a legal matter, and that the country is following national laws and international obligations.

That position was undermined by US Donald Trump, who last month suggested he may intervene in the legal saga if it would help his pursuit of a trade deal with

MacNaughton told on Monday that he has "sought clarification that this is a legal matter and not a chip in a trade dispute."

"There are Canadians being detained and one sentenced to death," he added. "This is serious stuff."

Since Meng's arrest, has detained two Canadians on suspicion of "activities that endangered China's national security".

Last week, another Canadian was sentenced to death after a court convicted him of drug smuggling.

