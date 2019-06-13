Vaani oozes oomph in neon green monokini

Vaani is giving major vacation and body goals with glimpses from her exotic vacation with her girl gang.

Vaani has shared a few photographs from her holiday, but it is her images in a neon green monokini which is making her followers swoon over her svelte figure.

Posing against a lush green backdrop, the "Befikre" radiates a pop of freshness in the green swimwear.

"Tropical state of mind," Vaani captioned the images. She is seen enjoying with a group of friends.

On the work front, Vaani will next be seen on-screen in "Fighters" and "Shamshera".

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)