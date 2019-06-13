Vaani oozes oomph in neon green monokini

Actress Vaani Kapoor is giving major vacation vibes and body goals with glimpses from her exotic vacation with her girl gang.
Vaani has shared a few photographs from her holiday, but it is her images in a neon green monokini which is making her Instagram followers swoon over her svelte figure.
Posing against a lush green backdrop, the "Befikre" actress radiates a pop of freshness in the green swimwear.
"Tropical state of mind," Vaani captioned the images. She is seen enjoying with a group of friends.
On the work front, Vaani will next be seen on-screen in "Fighters" and "Shamshera".
--IANS
