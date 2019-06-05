Vajpayee-era footprint shrinks in Modi 2.0

Among the 24 Cabinet ministers who were sworn in by Ram Nath Kovind, only four were part of NDA-I, signalling further shrinking of the Atal-Advani impression on the

Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Prahlad Patel, who are part of Modi 2.0, are the last remnants of the Vajpayee era. opted out of the Cabinet on health grounds and Sushma Swaraj was dropped as external affairs The two were key persons of Modi 1.0 which had overlooked many NDA-I ministers, including Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and among others.

Many of the NDA-1 ministers who made it into Team Modi in 2014 -- Uma Bharti, Maneka Gandhi, and -- are missing from the council of ministers signalling a generational shift.

Rajnath Singh, who has been shifted from home ministry to defence, had served as in 1999 under Vajpayee and later became the processing During this period he initiated the NHDP (National Highway Development Programme), a dream project of then

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the lone Muslim face in the current Modi government, was the and Broadcasting under Vajpayee.

Naqvi was made for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs in the first In 2014, he again made it to the and retained the Minority Affairs portfolio.

Prasad, who defeated in Patna Sahib parliamentary constituency, not only retained key portfolios of Law and Justice and and portfolios but was given charge of Communications ministry as well.

Under also, he held law and justice apart from information and broadcasting.

Singh, Prasad and Naqvi are the only leaders who got the chance to work in both the stints of Modi as and also under Vajpayee.

Another minister in the Modi government, who also worked during Atal-Advani era in government, is Prahlad Singh Patel. After a gap of 15 years, he was inducted into the on Thursday as (Independent Charge). He is the new

Patel was for coal in the third

Swaraj held Health and Family Welfare, Telecommunication and Information and Broadcasting portfolios in Vajpayee's cabinet while she was in the previous Modi government.

Jaitley, who was in the previous Modi government, has held several posts as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (Independent Charge), Disinvestment, Law, Justice and Company Affairs in the

