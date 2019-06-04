JD-S lawmaker blames Congress for government's 'strains'

Ruling Dal-Secular (JD-S) on Tuesday blamed ally for the strains in the functioning of their year-old coalition government.

"A section of the leadership has been interfering in the functioning of our government from day one and straining the relations between the alliance partners," he told reporters here.

Horatti, a member of the and former minister, hadrecently favoured dissolution of Assembly and a mid-term poll, ending uncertainty over the survival of the coalition government, which has a slim majority in the house.

"Instead of straining the ties further, it is better to dissolve the assembly and go for fresh polls as our party cannot be a mute witness to the dissident activity in the affecting governance and day-to-day administration," he asserted.

Horatti's diatribe against the Congress came hours after JD-S state resigned from the post, owning moral responsibility for the rout the party faced in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"Vishwanath's resignation is unfortunate but inevitable as party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and failed to rein in (CLP) from interfering in the government working and letting down the allies in winning more than one Lok Sabha seat each," Horatti alleged.

Though the ruling allies fielded joint candidates - 21 Congress and 7 JD-S, they only won two seats.

