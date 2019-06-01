'Veere...' clocks a year, Sonam cheers for 'girl power'

As "Veere Di Wedding" completed a year since its release on Saturday, Ahuja lauded the film's and her sister for "breaking the glass ceiling" with a film reflecting girl power.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, "Veere Di Wedding" features Sonam, Kareena Khan, and The movie performed well at the box office, and was lauded for bringing a woman-led narrative on the big screen.

In an post, wrote: "I've made life long friendships with these amazing women. Love you my Veeres. Also Rhea, you broke the glass ceiling with a f****ng hammer unapologetically. I love you and I'm so proud of you.

"Thank you Ekta Kapoor for being such a girl boss, you are an inspiration. Shashanka, you always bring out the bestest in me."

said she is looking forward to work with the girl gang again.

Rhea said "Veere Di Wedding" was a lesson for her and was life-changing.

The movie revolves around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern day world.

