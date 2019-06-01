After Delhi, K-Pop VAV set to perform in Imphal

After enthralling fans with their latest hits in Delhi on Friday, South Korean K-Pop boy-band VAV will make the second stop of their India tour in Imphal.
The group announced the tour in the beginning of May on social media, finally giving in to "requests from their Indian fans", they told reporters in Delhi.
The group will perform at the Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.
The Delhi concert saw the group performing their hits like "Thrilla Killa" which has over 23 million views on YouTube.
The six-member group debuted in 2015 with the mini-album "Under the Moonlight".
K-Pop, a popular musical genre of South Korea, has many avid followers in India. The country also saw famous K-Pop song "Gangnam Style" going viral in 2012.
The tour has been arranged by Kiwa India, an organisation promoting Indo-Korean ties.
"This is a collaboration between India and Korea to promote cultural ties and break language barriers. We did much research and found VAV is the best K-Pop group to hold a concert in India," Eunjoo Lim, Kiwa CEO, told IANS.
--IANS
sj/pg/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU