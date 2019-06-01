After Delhi, K-Pop VAV set to perform in Imphal

After enthralling fans with their latest hits in on Friday, South Korean boy-band will make the second stop of their tour in

The group announced the tour in the beginning of May on social media, finally giving in to "requests from their Indian fans", they told reporters in

The group will perform at the here on Sunday.

The concert saw the group performing their hits like "Thrilla Killa" which has over 23 million views on YouTube.

The six-member group debuted in 2015 with the mini-album "Under the Moonlight".

K-Pop, a popular musical genre of South Korea, has many avid followers in The country also saw famous song "Gangnam Style" going viral in 2012.

The tour has been arranged by Kiwa India, an organisation promoting Indo-Korean ties.

"This is a collaboration between and Korea to promote cultural ties and break language barriers. We did much research and found is the best group to hold a concert in India," Eunjoo Lim, Kiwa CEO, told IANS.

