Stallone's 'Rambo...' to release in India in September

Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo: Last Blood", the fifth and final instalment of the long-running "Rambo" franchise, will release in on September 20.

The film will be released in by and MVP Entertainment, read a statement.

Stallone, 72, will return as character John in the movie, where he will travel to to rescue his friend's daughter after she is kidnapped by a Mexican cartel.

The first played the veteran and former US Army Special Forces soldier John in 1982's "First Blood".

The trailer of the film is packed with action as Stallone is heard saying in a voice-over during the trailer's opening sequence "I lived in a world of death. I've watched people I've loved die. Some fast with a bullet. Some not enough left to bury".

"Rambo: Last Blood" also stars Adriana Barraza, Oscar Jaenada, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cosío and many others in significant characters. has helmed the film from a screenplay by Stallone and

