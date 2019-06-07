Venkatesh to star in Telugu remake of 'De De Pyaar De'

will star in the remake of Ajay Devgn's latest release "De De Pyaar De", Suresh announced on Wednesday.

On the occasion of renowned production house completing 55 years, its Managing spoke to reporters and opened up about the banner's upcoming projects.

"We are currently shooting 'Venky Mama' in The pre-production work on 'Hiranyakashyapa' (starring Rana Daggubati), which will be India's biggest film, has been going on for three years now. As a company, we hope to make more films than before. We recently acquired the remake rights of 'De De Pyaar De' and it will star We also have films planned with Tharun Bhascker and Trinadha Rao with Venkatesh," Suresh told reports.

He also said that they plan to make films in Tamil and Hindi.

On clocking 55 years, Suresh said: "It's not easy to stay relevant even after 55 years. We are really blessed to continue in the industry. What was once a production company is slowly turning into a content, and company. This is a complete ecosystem that Rana and I are trying to put together".

Suresh Productions' upcoming release is comedy "Oh Baby".

