Tessa Thompson begged Nanjiani to take up 'MIB...'

says she literally begged "The Big Sick" star to take up "Men in Black: International".

Nanjiani has voiced the character of diminutive alien named Pawny in the Sony Pictures' project.

"Pawny is deliciously funny and sweet," Thompson said in a statement.

"And I personally begged Kumail to take the part, even though I didn't know him that well. I knew he would be perfect. The character is CG (Computer Generated) but Kumail flew out to join us on set to read the scenes with us, which added so much to the characters' dynamics," she added.

"Men in Black: International" will take place in the same universe as the previous trilogy with back as Agent and Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens. The plot centres on a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

will release "Men In Black: International" in on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

sug/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)